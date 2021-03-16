Previously we’ve discussed various patch notes, which included the discussion about different attributes and stats of champions. Specifically, the nerfs and buffs, upcoming events and changes.

Today in this patch note, let’s take a detailed look and check the positions of various champions in the current meta.

Wild Rift update 2.1b- New Champions

Leona is a moderately difficult Tank that will be released later in this patch. Leona is a holy warrior of the Solari who defends Mount Targon with her Zenith Blade and the Shield of Daybreak. She is popular due to her extreme damage soaking ability, which perfectly defines her role as a tank.

Diana, Scorn of the Moon

Diana is a melee fighter and categorized as a moderately difficult champion. She deals damage with her weapon called the Crescent Moon. She is best with attack speed items, as her passive grants attack speed. When coupled with attack speed and damage item she is totally unstoppable.

Pantheon, The Unbreakable Spear

Patheon is also moderately difficult to use melee Fighter. He deals enormous damage in a short period of time after he successfully triggers his passive. His weapons are a long spear and a huge shield to protect himself from the enemy’s attack damage. Pantheon performs well when paired with attack and defensive items together.

Upcoming New Skins

Barbecue Leona

Dark Valkyrie Diana

Full Metal Pantheon

Dragonslayer Pantheon

Infernal Diana

PROJECT: Ashe

PROJECT: Leona

PROJECT: Vi

PROJECT: Yasuo

PROJECT: Zed

New Events

Path of Ascension

A new event will commence later in this very patch. Players will be able to select single a champion from the three champions available to select. Diana, Leona and Pantheon. The event has started on March 16th, 2021, and will proceed till March 21st, 2021.

Champion Changes

(Passive) Center of the Universe

-Star base damage: 18/26/34/42/50/58/66/74/82/90/98/106/114/122/130 → 15/21/27/33/40/47/54/61/70/79/88/97/108/119/130

(Skill 2) Celestial Expansion

-Base damage: 25/35/45/55/65/75/85/95/105/115/125/135/145/165 → 25/32/39/46/54/62/70/78/89/100/111/122/138/154/170

(Skill 4 - Ultimate) Voice of Light

-Cooldown: 65/55/45s → 80/65/50s

What does this all mean?

Even after getting nerfed in the previous patch, Aurelion Sol was still stronger from the mid-game. In this patch, devs have nerfed his early to mid-game strength and enhanced his late-game ability.

Soraka (Buffed)

(Skill 2) Astral Infusion

-Base heal: 80/110/140/170 HP → 80/120/160/200 HP

(Skill 3) Equinox

-Cooldown: 22/20/18/16s → 20/18/16/14s

What does this all mean?

Soraka doesn’t scale that well like her counterparts. So, the devs have decided to show some love for her. This patch will buff her abilities which will improve her skill of healing and silence. Now she can definitely provide good support to her teammates from the backline.

Tristana (Buffed)

Base Stats

-Base mana per level: 33 → 41

Mana @ level 15: 762 → 874

(Skill 2) Rocket Jump

-Slow duration: 1/1.5/2/2.5s → 1.5/2/2.5/3s

What does this all mean?

After Tristana is buffed on her mana regen ability and (Skill 2) Rocket Jump slow she can now constantly initiate the attacks. Due to her unique abilities and recent adjustments, it makes her team fight champ as well as a good initiator.

Yasuo (Nerfed)

Base Stats

-Base armour: 40 → 35

-Base health: 650 → 570

(Skill 3) Sweeping Blade

-Dash Speed: 1200 + Movement Speed → 900 + Movement Speed

What does this all mean?

Yasuo’s defensive stats, passive shield and mobility are too high for other champions to counter him properly. With the recent adjustment of the item, Blade of the Ruined King, Yasuo was totally unstoppable. In the current patch, devs are focussing on his Base stats and mobility.

Ziggs (Adjusted)

(Skill 2) Satchel Charge

-Tower destroy threshold: 25/30/35/40% tower HP → 20/25/30/35% tower HP

(Skill 4 - Ultimate) Mega Inferno Bomb

-Outer AoE size radius: 4 → 5

-Inner AoE size radius: 2 → 2.5

What does this all mean?

Ziggs’ Ultimate will now be easy to hit as it got some buff, especially when it’s flying across the map. His Satchel Charge execution is now being nerfed due to his huge damage to turrets.

Other Changes

Locket

Locket is too strong as a first item and completely alters the early game team-fighting scene. This update will bring changes in the early power and price to curb it from being purchased too quickly.

Locket Enchant

-Price: 500g → 800g

-Shield Amount: 140 to 420 (120 + Level × 20) → 70 to 420 (45 + Level × 25)

Rune- Conqueror

The devs have found out that, Conqueror Rune is overpowered when used by ranged AP Champions. Hence, the damage provided from the Rune will be slightly less when used by ranged Champions.

-AP per stack: 4 to 12 (based on champ level) → 3 to 9 (based on champ level)

-Maximum stack Adaptive Damage bonus: 10% on ranged champions → 7% on ranged champions

Systems- Backdoor Bonus

This patch will remove the mechanic where the turret defence backdoor bonus lessens in the late game.

“Backdoor bonus” tower damage reduction: 66%, then 33% at 18 minutes → 66% through the whole game.

Lane Swaps

Turrets will now be more defensive and will deal extra true damage in order to balance the lane swap in the early game. The lane swapping is sometimes unfair in the early game as it forces 2vs1 fight.

-Before patch 2.1b

During the first 3 minutes, all outer turrets gain 50 bonus Armor/Magic Resist

During the first 3 minutes, turrets gain additional defensive bonuses when multiple enemies are nearby:

3 champions in total: 40 Armor/Magic Resist

4 champions in total: 80 Armor/Magic Resist

5 champions in total: 120 Armor/Magic Resist

-Patch 2.1b changes

During the first 3 minutes:

Solo (Baron) lane outer turret gains 90 bonus Armor/Magic Resist

Mid lane outer turret gains 90 bonus Armor/Magic Resist

Duo (Dragon) lane outer turret gains 40 bonus Armor/Magic Resist

During the first 3 minutes, turrets gain additional defensive bonuses when multiple enemies are nearby:

2 champions in total: 10 Armor/Magic Resist

3 champions in total: 100 Armor/Magic Resist

4 champions in total: 200 Armor/Magic Resist

5 champions in total: 300 Armor/Magic Resist

Chat Detection

Riot Games has definitely improved the chat detection system to ban toxic players. In this patch, they have improved the voice and text detection system and have added multiple language detection.

Free-to-Play Champion Rotation

Free-to-Play Champion Rotation

From March 18th until March 24th:

Corki

Darius

Graves

Katarina

Malphite

Nami

Shyvana

Soraka

Varus

Ziggs

From March 25th until March 31st:

Akali

Draven

Jarvan IV

Jax

Rakan

Sona

Wukong

Xayah

Xin Zhao

Zed

Want more? Check out our 19 other Wild Rift news stories!