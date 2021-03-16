Smash your way through the arena with Alice or Hook in Smash Legends, the exhilarating new multiplayer PvP from LINE Games Corporation. Following its soft-launch on iOS and Android in the UK and Nordic territories earlier this month, the casual brawler has now expanded its soft-launch to include the rest of Europe and Canada (where it’s also now available for PC via Steam Early Access).

With eight unique “Legends” to choose from, players can knock each other out of the arena in fast-paced three-minute battles or go on a fun eight-player free-for-all while making the most of the fairytale-inspired characters and their unique skill sets. There are six game modes - including a 3 vs. 3 Team Deathmatch and a Capture Point mode - that can keep adrenaline junkies busy, all done in a vivid 3D environment.

Meanwhile, the community in the US and Asia can now pre-register for notifications on the official launch of the game. All players who register will receive Peter’s skin as a cool thank-you, while those who pre-register on Google Play will nab additional Keys as well.

Smash Legends supports mobile-PC cross-play along with five language options, namely, English, German, French, Spanish (Latin America), and Italian. You can check out the official website or stay updated on the latest developments on Facebook and Discord.

