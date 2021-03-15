Hello dear reader, and welcome to PocketGamer's list of best sports games that you can play on Switch!

The old cliche has it that video games and sport are like chalk and cheese. You're either into one or the other.That's a huge and wildly inactive generalisation, though. Plenty of people like both past times equally.

It makes even less sense when you really look at the two things closely. What is sport, after all, but a collection of tactile games, complete with their own rulesets and goals?

Indeed, it's no coincidence that the very first video game ever made was a simulation of a sport. In October 1958, physicist William Higinbotham invented an electronic game that resembled a (rather rudimentary) game of tennis.

Since then, sports video games have gotten a lot more sophisticated, a lot more varied, and a heck of a lot more fun. And the good news is, you can play a bunch of them on your Nintendo Switch.

We've left a whole bunch of sports games off this list, including a stack of really quite niche examples that we simply haven't played. The fishing game genre, for example, is woefully underrepresented.

What we're saying is, please excuse our ignorance, and do shed some light on some of the hidden sporting games (gems) that are out there in the comments section below.