Indie games studio Prime Fable has launched a new meditative app called inLumio on Android, and it’s available as a free to play game now.

inLumio features a Tamagotchi-like spiritual companion that only grows when you’re at home. The game is intended as a light meditative experience which will bring relief to those currently affected by the ongoing pandemic and resulting lockdowns. It hopes to keep players sheltered by providing a path to inner peace in solitude, as well as attempting to slow the spread of the virus.

As you play the game you’ll nurture a unique ethereal flower companion which grows each day you look after it while you’re at home, and if you neglect it then it starts to wither.

This means giving your flower lots of care and attention, with Prime Fable recommending four visits per day which’ll reward you with a soothing quote of wisdom before you go to sleep. Check out the trailer embedded below to see more of how the game works.

When the flower is complete, you can start anew with another flower while the previous one becomes an eternal star. You can also share it with your loved ones to inspire and encourage them to stay safe.

Some other features of inLumio include airy music and sounds that’ll help you transition into a pensive state of mind, and location-aware random flower generation and growth algorithm. The game also features delicate art assets created by Paskevska.

You can download inLumio now from the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play game with no adverts or in-app purchases.