Million Victories, the developer of MMORTS Million Lords, has announced that they will soon be hosting an esports competition in their game that will be open to all players. This follows the addition of competitive leagues in the most recent major update that arrived last December.

The game recently crossed 400,000 downloads and the upcoming esports event will be launched to celebrate hitting this milestone. It will be open to new and old players alike, with an annual prize pool worth $30,000 to play for. The first instalment is set to take place between May 18th to 20th and will see 150 players across three servers competing for the top prize.

Discussing the upcoming event, Benoît Ducrest, CEO of Million Victories said: “I am very excited to launch the first event where any player, even a new one will be able to attend an esports competition with a prize pool. All you need to do is start playing Million Lords right now and rank top in any league in March or April.”

So there you have it, if you're a strategy game enthusiast and fancy trying your hand at entering the esports realm, you can give it a shot in Million Lords, even if you've never dabbled with the game previously.

Million Victories have also teased some changes that will be heading to the game in the near future. We can apparently expect a meaningful change to the existing clan system alongside additional PvE features and a bunch of in-game events to tackle.

Million Lords is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

