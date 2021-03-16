Back in the middle of January, we announced the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 to an absolutely amazing reaction. At first, we gave you, the readers, the chance to decide the nominations for over 25 categories, picking everything from the Best Racing Game through to the Best Gaming Accessory. Then, after weeks of voting and fitting through suggestions we narrowed it down into shortlists and you came out in your hundreds of thousands to vote on the best game for each category.

Well, now it's time to find out who claimed the top spot in each of the positions, and you don't have to wait for an article to go published in order to find out. Nope. This time we're doing it live. We'll be live on our Twitch channel from 5PM UK Time (13:00 EST, 10:00 PST) to reveal the winner for each category AND to reveal the first entry into the new-fangled Pocket Gamer Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame accolade is a meaty award, close to the lifetime achievement award that the film ceremony celebrates. We're going to be announcing the first entrant into those Halls, and it's not a title that we are going to be giving lightly going forward. It's saved for games that have been essential to the evolution of mobile gaming, which have brought games into the public eye, and which have captivated millions... and we're starting off with the perfect first entry.

The Hall of Fame award is the only one voted on by the editorial team, however, each of the other 27 categories have been picked by our readers, so I'm sure there's going to be some real surprises in there. I'm especially looking forward to finding out the winners of the 'Best Game We're Still Playing' category, where titles like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang battles against strongarms like Pokemon GO, Clash of Clans and Call of Duty Mobile.

If you're interested in checking out all of the nominees before tonight's show, then you can still find them under the finalist section of the Pocket Gamer Award hub. But if you want to find out the winners as soon as possible then your best bet is to set up alerts for, or leave open, the PocketGamerLive Twitch channel.