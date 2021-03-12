Giant Dancing Plushies, a light rhythm game by Rogue Games Inc. is now out for both iOS and Android. After passing the beta test phase, the game is now out for the publish. The title is targeted at people who like dancing and features a Kaiju who dances across the streets. Kaiju is a Japanese term used to define giant creatures or monsters.

The basic concept behind the game is to make your Kaiju dance and eliminate bad guys while you conquer the planet. During the dance, make sure you step only on the enemy cars and avoid civilian vehicles. Keep unlocking new giant Plushies and upgrade their special abilities to quickly progress through multiple levels.

Continuously participate in Fast Missions and infinite levels to receive massive rewards. By doing this players can get enough resources to unlock multiple abilities. Also, try to unlock places to go around the map and grab the resources to improve and craft new powerful weapons of mass cuteness.

The most exciting part is that players can play whichever music they want from multiple sources. The in-game music is not the only way to make your Plushies dance. You can connect to different sources which upon playing will automatically play in-game. But, players must remember to use the music rhythm as a reference to stay in a regular beat and seamlessly synchronize with the multiple Plushies they have unlocked.

And from time to time, the game will host numerous challenging quests which upon completion will grant deadly weapons, customizable skins and a lot of other new content. Every unlocked item will permanently appear in the inventory and can be paired up with every Kaiju.

Giant Dancing Plushies is now available on both Google Play Store and iOS App Store. It is a premium title that costs $5.99.