Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, the mobile sports game from KLab, has reached a combined total of 35 million downloads across the globe on Android and iOS. To celebrate this milestone, KLab has launched a special event which lasts from today until 26th March.

This starts with a special Daily Free Transfer, where you will be able to perform a 10-Player Transfer once a day for free. The game will also feature Dream Pot Transfers, which feature a Player pool which decreases the more you pull. This means you can get all players, including new ones, from the Dream Pot Transfer using allocated tickets.

A special Step-Up Transfer is also being held which introduces three new players to Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team. The first two are Taro Misaki and Louis Napoleon. They both have Lv.10 Main Special Skills and the background features special locales in Paris where the players are casually dressed. Furthermore, one new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 7 of the transfer.

The third new player is Elle Sid Pierre, who is paid only in the Step-Up Transfer. Again, he has Lv.10 Main Special Skills and is guaranteed on Step 10 of the transfer.

Additionally, you can also receive daily rewards simply for logging in. Items such as Dreamballs, Black Ball (SSR)s, Legendary Drills, and more are up for grabs so be sure to login into the game over the next two weeks if you want to grab some of these goodies.

You can download Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team and access this new event now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.

