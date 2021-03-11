nWay has announced the addition of legendary WWE Hall of Famer Mick "Mankind" Foley in their title WWE Undefeated. The game is an officially licenced wrestling game that delivers top action and real-time strategy gameplay and stars many real WWE superstars and legendary wrestlers.

Mick Foley will hit the WWE Undefeated roster this Friday. The news will be quite exciting for the fans of Mick Foley and those who have been waiting for him to get added to the roster. In addition, players are also looking forward to devs adding more superstars to enjoy some legendary fights.

nWay has received a lot of appreciation from both players as well as renowned wrestlers. The game delivers quality graphics paired up with smooth game mechanics, making it an ultimate wrestling game for mobile phones. Apart from that nWay believes that the game allows the fans to connect with their favourite wrestler with the help of an action-based game.

The speciality of WWE Undefeated is that the game allows players to choose their favourite wrestler and fight in real-time with live opponents. Players can also join a faction and create interesting strategies with other players. The matches are quite short letting the player play multiple matches in a short period of time. The game’s graphics allows the player to enjoy the exact signature moves of the wrestler.

Also, the devs have added many in-game events, such as WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, and more which are quite popular among WWE fans. On top of that, the game also has visually stunning playgrounds. Players will be able to take their WWE Superstars and Legends to fight in an extraordinary and marvellous environment which includes the Taj Mahal, Shibuya Crossing, Easter Island, and many others.

WWE Undefeated is now available on Google Play Store and App Store. The game is free-to-play with in-app purchases.