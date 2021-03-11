Following the release of Netmarble's Blade & Soul Revolution last week, we've teamed up with Netmarble to give you a little boost if you're just starting your new adventure. We've got 10 codes to give to a few lucky players that will net you an item called the Talisman of Increased Maximum Weight.

This would usually cost you $3 in-game and will increase your inventory space for three days, allowing you to carry more loot in that time. Your inventory is where all your equipment, Soul Shields and other miscellaneous items are stored, so being able to carry more will undoubtedly prove helpful in the early stages of the game.

How can you win one of these codes? Well, it's very straightforward. All you have to do is fill in this Google Form with all the required information and wait to see if you're a winner. The winners will then be chosen at random before the codes are given out at the end of next week.

If you're unfamiliar, Blade & Soul Revolution is an open-world action RPG that looks to bring the large-scale battles of the PC version over to mobile. Upon starting the game, you'll be able to choose between five different professions – which are effectively classes – before starting your journey.

They are Blade Master, Destroyer, Kung Fu Master, Force Master and Summoner. Five classes is certainly a lot of choice, so if you're looking for some guidance on what to pick, check out our tips to help you choose which profession to start with.

Blade & Soul Revolution is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Competition Rules

The competition closes on Thursday 18th March at 5:00 PM UK Time, and entries may not be accepted after this date.

You must fill in all the details requested in the Google Form for your entry to be considered.

The winner will be contacted by email shortly afterwards.

The competition is open to readers worldwide.

Pocket Gamer's parent company Steel Media's decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into regarding the winners of the competition.

The competition is not open to employees of Steel Media, Netmarble or any of their agents involved in setting up this competition.

By entering, you agree to these Competition Rules and Steel Media's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

