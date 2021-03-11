Rusty Lake has released the Cube Escape Collection as free to play titles on iOS and Android devices today.

Cube Escape introduced the Rusty Lake universe, a sort-of shared metaverse and series of games with similar themes and settings. This collection now places the entire series into a single handy compendium.

It’s showtime! The Cube Escape Collection is out now on mobile ???? iOS ???? https://t.co/UKfHM3g8gb

Android ???? https://t.co/T56bROV6c9 Bringing back the first 9 Cube Escape chapters into one app is not only the key to the past but... also the future ???? pic.twitter.com/FT8xYaOowq — Rusty Lake ????‍?? (@rustylakecom) March 11, 2021

It follows the journey of Dale Vandermeer, who works as a homicide detective and is investigating the death of a woman and is pulled into the strange world of Rusty Lake.

You can check out a trailer for The Cube Escape Collection here. As you can see, the visuals are a little confusing though so if you’re unfamiliar with the game it might be a little hard to parse. We did, however, review both Cube Escape: Paradox and Cube Escape: The Cave here on Pocket Gamer, in which we enjoyed the visual style and atmosphere it creates.

The Cube Escape Collection has nine chapters available to play in-game. These are called Seasons, The Lake, Arles, Harvey's Box, Case 23, The Mill, Birthday, Theatre and The Cave.