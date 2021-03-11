Rusty Lake has released the Cube Escape Collection as free to play titles on iOS and Android devices today.

Cube Escape introduced the Rusty Lake universe, a sort-of shared metaverse and series of games with similar themes and settings. This collection now places the entire series into a single handy compendium.

It follows the journey of Dale Vandermeer, who works as a homicide detective and is investigating the death of a woman and is pulled into the strange world of Rusty Lake.

You can check out a trailer for The Cube Escape Collection here. As you can see, the visuals are a little confusing though so if you’re unfamiliar with the game it might be a little hard to parse. We did, however, review both Cube Escape: Paradox and Cube Escape: The Cave here on Pocket Gamer, in which we enjoyed the visual style and atmosphere it creates.

Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

The Cube Escape Collection has nine chapters available to play in-game. These are called Seasons, The Lake, Arles, Harvey's Box, Case 23, The Mill, Birthday, Theatre and The Cave.

You can play The Cube Escape Collection now by downloading it from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play game with in-app purchases.

Read more about some of our favourite point-and-click adventure games on iOS.