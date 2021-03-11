Rusty Lake has released the Cube Escape Collection as free to play titles on iOS and Android devices today.
Cube Escape introduced the Rusty Lake universe, a sort-of shared metaverse and series of games with similar themes and settings. This collection now places the entire series into a single handy compendium.
It follows the journey of Dale Vandermeer, who works as a homicide detective and is investigating the death of a woman and is pulled into the strange world of Rusty Lake.
It’s showtime! The Cube Escape Collection is out now on mobile ???? iOS ???? https://t.co/UKfHM3g8gb
Android ???? https://t.co/T56bROV6c9 Bringing back the first 9 Cube Escape chapters into one app is not only the key to the past but... also the future ???? pic.twitter.com/FT8xYaOowq — Rusty Lake ?????? (@rustylakecom) March 11, 2021
You can check out a trailer for The Cube Escape Collection here. As you can see, the visuals are a little confusing though so if you’re unfamiliar with the game it might be a little hard to parse. We did, however, review both Cube Escape: Paradox and Cube Escape: The Cave here on Pocket Gamer, in which we enjoyed the visual style and atmosphere it creates.
The Cube Escape Collection has nine chapters available to play in-game. These are called Seasons, The Lake, Arles, Harvey's Box, Case 23, The Mill, Birthday, Theatre and The Cave.
You can play The Cube Escape Collection now by downloading it from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play game with in-app purchases. Read more about some of our favourite point-and-click adventure games on iOS.
A little throwback to last year when we were showcasing a first demo of The Past Within at @IndieMEGABOOTH #PAXEast. Little did we know so much will change after this. We owe a lot to amazing event organizers like @IndieMEGABOOTH and we hope they will get through these times ???? pic.twitter.com/I3KXrBpMtR — Rusty Lake ?????? (@rustylakecom) February 27, 2021