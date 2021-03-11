Legendary Games has launched Necromunda: Gang Skirmish, today for iOS and Android devices. It’s based on Games Workshop’s famous Necromunda tabletop game.

It’s a strategy game set in a world filled with outlaws, bounty hunters, thieves and gunslingers who are constantly rivalled against each other. They’re fighting for territorial control in the Underhive, a set of lawless ruins located at the bottom of a hive city.

We've been keeping this secret for a while now, but we are happy to announce Necromunda: Gang Skirmish! Coming soon to iOS and Android! Click below for more information about Beta Registration! https://t.co/LYnlKGDBHM — Legendary Games (@PlayLegendary) September 15, 2020

In the game you control a gang working its way up the ranks and building reputation and power in multiplayer tournaments with turn-based strategy gameplay.

We featured the game in our recent LaunchPad #3 stream a couple of weeks back, which you can see below.

“It has been four months in live beta testing during which time we have built up a really valued test community and used player feedback to really hone it down to a great, compelling experience.” said Ewan Lamont from Legendary Games.

“The Necromunda tabletop game is a great experience with a few friends, we can't wait to play Gang Skirmish with thousands of friends!”

The game launches today with four of six starting factions available to play, and the rest are coming in a later update. Legendary Games plans on supporting the game with new content every two weeks, which will include extra gangs, weapons and map variations.

Necromunda: Gang Skirmish is out today on the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play title with in-app purchases.

