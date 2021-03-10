Niantic has announced an upcoming Electric-type-themed event called Charge Up!. The event is for Electric Type pokemon. Previously, the game had events like Psychic Spectacular and Bug Out. The entire event will focus on how to catch, evolve and power up Pokemon of a single type. For the first time, Therian Forme Thundurus will now appear in five-star raids, along with Mega Manectric's debut. The event will run from Tuesday, March 16th at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 22nd at 8:00 p.m. local time. Players interested in taking part must log in during a specific time period.

Details of the event

Electric-type Pokémon which includes Alolan Geodude, Voltorb, Electrike, Stunfisk, and more will pop up more frequently in the wild.

Tynamo will make its Pokémon GO debut during the event.

Pichu, Elekid, Electrike, Shinx, Joltik, Tynamo, and Stunfisk will hatch from 5km eggs.

Players taking part in the Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will get a chance to receive Poké Balls, Ampharos Mega Energy, Manectric Mega Energy, encounters with Electric-type Pokémon, and more.

Players will be able to conduct Timed Research focused on evolving and powering up Electric-type Pokémons.

In the upcoming event, players can catch some exclusive and rare pokemon while doing a raid. The pokemon caught during the event will remain permanently. The following pokemon will appear during a raid-

1-star Raid

Voltorb, Shinx, Blitzle, Klink, and Tynamo will be appearing in one-star raids.

3-star raid

Alolan Raichu, Alolan Graveler, Magneton, and Ampharos

5-star raid

Therian Forme Thundurus will be appearing for the first time in five-star raids.

Mega Raids

Mega Manectric will make its Pokémon GO debut. Mega Houndoom and Mega Abomasnow will appear in Mega Raids too.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our 226 other Pokemon GO news stories!