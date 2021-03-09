Today, Playdigious has announced that at and after launch, six new DLCs will be heading for their strategy game Northgard, which launches for iOS on April 13th. These will introduce additional clans to the game and Playdigious has shared a roadmap for when we can expect them to arrive.

Three of these DLCs will release alongside the game including the Snake, Dragon and Kraken. They will each cost $2.99 or alternatively, you'll be able to pick up the Scale Bundle for $6.99. However, it's worth noting that between 13th and 20th April you'll be able to grab the Snake DLC for free.

Then at some stage during Q3 of 2021, we can expect another three pieces of DLC. These will be called the Horse, Ox and Lynx. Once again they'll cost $2.99 each or can be purchased in the Fur Bundle for $6.99.

The game is also set to release for Android devices later in the year but there's no set date for that just yet. If you're unfamiliar, Northgard is a strategy game that initially launched on PC and has been downloaded over 2 million times since launch.

It sees you taking charge of a clan of Vikings who are looking to conquer the titular continent of Northgard. It's a land that promises riches but is also filled with dangers such as Undead Warriors, Dire Wolves and harsh winters.

Northgard is available to pre-order now over on the App Store ahead of its release on April 13th. It will be a premium title that will cost $7.99 at launch before eventually increasing to $8.99. The game will also arrive on Google Play sometime later this year too and we'll be sure to update you when we learn more.

