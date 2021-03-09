Tencent Games has started it’s preparation to celebrate its 3rd Anniversary of PUBG Mobile on March 21st. The devs have decided to release various updates to make the anniversary remarkable. The latest includes music-themed gameplay, a new firearm, vehicle, a new Metro Royale chapter and much more festive celebration content. In order to enjoy the exclusive content, players need to update the game today.

The Erangel map has updated music starting from this patch. The music is titled, “Hundred Rhythms”, and will play throughout the match. The game has also introduced special armbands on Spawn Island, which contains special in-game powers. Players need to collect cassettes throughout the map in order to trigger the abilities of the armbands. Each armband provides one core active ability to boost and can upgrade with two passive boosts.

Skill Descriptions of armbands -

Guardian Armband

Music Barrier (Active) – This skill will activate a device that will generate a semi-transparent barrier in order to reduce the damage.

Music Conversion (Passive) – After successfully triggering the passive, players can use this feature to disable the barrier and recover the energy of allies within range.

Pop Metal (Passive) – Players and allies will have faster reload time within the range of the barrier.

Recon Knight Armband

Sonic Scan (Active) – Releases a scanning device that marks the enemies nearby.

Encore (Passive) – Knocking down marked enemies recovers player health.

Sound Burst (Passive) – When enemies are marked, ammunitions will deal bonus electric damage.

Survivor Armband

Stealth (Active) – The ability allows players to activate a temporary wearable Ghillie Suit, which conceals weapons and backpack on their backs.

Surveillance (Passive) – Helps detect enemies nearby or in the range of the armband.

Breathing Easy (Passive) – Has regen effect if no damage is received in a short period of time.

PUBG MOBILE has also released their first CG movie titled The Growth which also features the 1.3 content update and a glimpse of the 3rd Anniversary Celebration in March. The movie shows the growth process of common players in the world of PUBG MOBILE, available now in-game.

Starting from March 15, Erangel Map will have an electronic music square, which will have a DJ stage, a music arcade machine and a techno launcher. The stage will play a remix version of PUBG Mobile original soundtrack. In addition, there will be a music player in the players’ Space that players can listen to different songs by getting the albums and can set as BGM for their Space.

Upcoming Features in PUBG Mobile 1.3 Update

Mosin-Nagant – The Mosin-Nagant is a 7.62mm bolt-action sniper rifle that is equivalent to the Kar98K. The Mosin-Nagant will spawn on Erangel and Vikendi, replacing some of the Kar98K rifles. The speciality of this rifle is that its bullets travel faster and have less damage drop-off. It can knock out an unarmored enemy with a single shot from a long distance.

– The Mosin-Nagant is a 7.62mm bolt-action sniper rifle that is equivalent to the Kar98K. The Mosin-Nagant will spawn on Erangel and Vikendi, replacing some of the Kar98K rifles. The speciality of this rifle is that its bullets travel faster and have less damage drop-off. It can knock out an unarmored enemy with a single shot from a long distance. Motor Glider – Players can now travel Erangel and Miramar from the skies in a two-seat aerial vehicle that consists of a front seat for the pilot and a back seat where passengers can shoot from. The motor-glider is based on a fuel engine and it’s speed decides the fuel consumption.

– Players can now travel Erangel and Miramar from the skies in a two-seat aerial vehicle that consists of a front seat for the pilot and a back seat where passengers can shoot from. The motor-glider is based on a fuel engine and it’s speed decides the fuel consumption. Metro Royale Update – The new chapter “Uncover” will be available for Metro Royale mode with Metro Exodus monsters. The latest update has the Tikhar Rifle removed. At the beginning of the chapter, player rankings, honour levels, and inventory will be reset. New honour rewards released, including AG, permanent finishes, and other cool rewards. Extra elite enemies will suddenly appear on the battlegrounds, which can be defeated for great rewards. More AI and equipment balancing adjustments made.

PUBG Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our 67 other PUBG Mobile news stories!