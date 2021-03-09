Card Hog is a card-based dungeon crawler where the player needs to create exciting and powerful card combinations. The game is available for free on the Play Store for Android but in a recent announcement by the dev iOS users can now pre-order it. The expected launch of the game is around the 22nd of March, as announced by the indie developer Aurimas Garuolis.

The game was released on Steam Early Access before it got ported to mobile. Back in November, the devs had announced that they will be soon declaring a date regarding the release. Essentially, Card Hog Mobile is a port of the original PC version, meaning the gameplay and functions are very similar in both versions.

The game starts by choosing a pig hero and exploring dungeons. Players will find different cards, craft weapons, learn new magical skills and try powerful card combinations. The game mainly focuses on creativity. The better the card combo, the easier it is to win the match. Players can also come up with various strategies while using the combinations.

In addition to that, the game also has a lot of other features. There are countless numbers of card combination players can try in order to identify the best synergies. Also, the game has various types of dungeon creatures to fight against. Each game will have shuffled enemies to tackle.

As the game progresses, players will be able to collect Easter Eggs with various secrets attached to them. It also allows permanent upgrades to various stats and attributes. There are different characters to choose from and each has different abilities.

By choosing different characters, players can experience different gameplay. Lastly, Card Hog will have multiple endless game modes to choose from. By defeating various enemies, players can collect loot and upgrade their pigs.

Card Hog is available now on App Store for pre-order. It is a premium title that cost $1.99. It is also available on Google Play.