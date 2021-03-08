Indie games publisher Digerati has announced A Musical Story for iOS. It’s the debut title of French game developer Glee-Cheese Studio, and will also release on Switch, PC and Xbox One.

Set in the 1970s, A Musical Story is a music experience which is part-rhythm game, part-interactive art and uses the connection between music and memory as a central theme. To emphasise the music, there is no text or dialogue, and the entire story is told through an original soundtrack influenced by bands such as Led Zeppelin, Air and Pink Floyd.

The project began in 2017, when Glee-Cheese Studio experimented with design ideas for a video game, each one exploring different story concepts, musical and visual styles, before it settled on the final vision for A Musical Story that set it apart from other games in the rhythm genre.

“We wanted to make something different, something that would stick in the minds of players, both for its gameplay and story. It took a huge amount of time to find the right formula, but this one was the most inspiring,” says Charles Bardin, designer and co-composer.

“In most musical games, there’s a visual timeline, showing exactly when to play the notes. We've focused instead on creating an experience that relies on the listening skills of the player, so they must feel the music, understand it, to progress and unveil the story.”

The game has also been selected to be shown as part of the London Games Festival, an online event starting on 19th March. There will be a PC demo available to play for free during this time which you can find on its Steam page.

A Musical Story releases on iOS later this summer as a paid title, and also on PC, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.