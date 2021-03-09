I have been playing Legends of Runeterra ever since its release, and I was honestly surprised because I've never really been a big fan of card games before. Of course, I've played other popular titles from Riot, such as Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics and LoL, but the way this one really immerses you in the game is unique and really, really awesome.

Having the ability to play very specific cards and spells from each region, players can get a better understanding of Runeterra and what it really means to live in one of these places. In the Shadow Isles, you're surrounded by death and fog whilst in Demacia, you see a lot of physical damage (since they're quite anti-magic as a region, to say the least). This list could go on, but you're not here to listen to my Runeterra knowledge, but instead to take a look at some of the best Legends of Runeterra decks.

Below I've compiled a list of Legends of Runeterra decks, together with all the cards, cost and what it actually means to play them. Some of them are more beginner-friendly, while others require a little bit more game knowledge and time. Of course, I've also added a couple of decks from the latest expansion, Empires of the Ascended.

So, feel free to choose from my selection of Legends of Runeterra decks, or import them all and give them a shot in-game! If you're a new player, try to stick to the more beginner-friendly decks, because they don't require as much stalling and are less prone to getting burst down in one round.

DAMAGE DAMAGE Deck [Easy]

Zed and Azir Deck [Easy-Medium]

Azir Predict Aggressive Deck [Medium]

Nasus and Kindred Deck [Medium]

Lissandra and Taliyah Landmarks Deck [Medium-Hard]

Lissandra and Trundle Control Deck [Hard]

