Appxplore has released a spring update for Masketeers: Idle Has Fallen on iOS and Android.

This new update for the idle role-playing game brings the Cherry Blossoms Festival to the game. Beginning today, this two-week event features rewarding gameplay and unique collectibles for you to grab. For the duration of the Cherry Blossoms Festival, you can catch special blossom petals from the Sakura Koi and Trader of Fates to exchange them for exciting rewards.

This season also brings three new seasonal visages to enjoy: Caine’s Floral Guardian, Falcon’s Hanami Hunter, and Titan’s Sakura Shogun. These cosmetic items are free to obtain for anyone, and they allow you to outfit your Masketeers with an all-new fresh look.

The exclusive Spring Zephyr costume and Petal Primate visage for King is also available for a limited time during the Cherry Blossoms Festival. When it is equipped, the costume unleashes a unique, spring-kissed Astral transformation.

The Masketeer King is also rejoining the ranks of the heroes after Appxplore did an extensive rework to his skills and abilities. He now has enhanced defensive and spark-earning capabilities, making him much more improved than his previous appearances.

He also has a new weapon, the Orb Skill Sunlight Staff to defeat Wraiths alongside his new Ultimate: Spark Fever skill. He also has new talents and legendary mask abilities, so there’s plenty of new content for fans to check out now.

Be sure to play Masketeers: Idle Has Fallen and check out this latest update by downloading it from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.

