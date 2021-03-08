Konami has updated Frogger in Toy Town with a new ranked Endurance Mode for players to access on the Apple Arcade exclusive title.

You can put yourself to the test with Endurance Mode where you move through endless stages attempting to stay alive for as long as possible. The new Endurance Mode is available on three courses: Toy Town Course, Midnight Course and Party Course, and will keep your competitive spirits high as you aim to beat the high scores by as much as possible.

The courses are one of two types. The first are Lane Stages, bringing back the classic Frogger gameplay where you move left or right to avoid obstacles. Meanwhile, Physics Stages have you using physics-based objects to collect gems and increase your score. The stages each become increasingly difficult, so be sure to stay aware of everything going on to earn a high score.

There’s also more coming with this latest update. Frogger in Toy Town has now implemented a new Collection Element known as Capsule Toys. When you earn stamps from Endurance Mode, you can turn these into Toy Coins.

You can then spend these on the Capsule Machine to win one of over 300 Toy Town Capsule Toys and display them in the Museum. If you collect them all, you will unlock a brand-new Golden Frogger Costume.

You can also earn Toy Coins from daily and weekly bonuses, where a weekly stamp card allows you to save up and collect these along with a daily login bonus.

You can get Frogger in Toy Town from the iOS App Store via Apple Arcade, the premium subscription service that gives you access to hundreds of exclusive games on iOS. You can read more about that on the official website.