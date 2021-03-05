Honkai Impact 3rd, miHoYo Limited's popular action-RPG, is now three years old, which means it's time for an in-game event to commemorate the occasion alongside the arrival of a brand new S-rank battlesuit called Herrscher of Sentience.

There's a bit of lore behind the latest addition to the game's roster too. Following the Battle of Schicksal, Fu Hua's body became a soulless shell that was then given a newborn sentience by the Will of Honkai, which resulted in the aforementioned battlesuit.

You'll be able to learn about Fu Hua's life in previous Story Chapters whilst using the new battlesuit in the related event will tell you all about Herrscher of Sentience's personality and battle style. She is a BIO DMG dealer and support with the ability to switch between three weapons on the fly.

Beyond that, there will be a series of login rewards up for grabs that will net you up to 35 Supply Cards, whilst participating in a certain event will get you an S-rank battlesuit option called Herrscher of the Void, a spring outfit and a bunch of crystals as well.

The update will also mark the debut of S-rank ELF [Water's Edge]. She is an ice support ELF capable of pulling enemies into a large area before dealing ice DMG with her Ultimate. Finally, new bridge themes will also be introduced called Taixuan Steps and Arc City with both having custom motion effects and exclusive music. The former of the two can be obtained for free during the 3rd anniversary event period.

Honkai Impact 3rd is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

