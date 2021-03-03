Netmarble's open-world RPG, Blade & Soul: Revolution is now available for iOS and Android. The game was initially announced back in March last year and the release date has changed a few times since then but now it's finally launched on mobile.

The game promises to be a streamlined version of the Blade & Soul PC game with the likes of player balance, hunting mechanics and enhancements all receiving various adjustments to better suit the mobile setup.

At launch, there will be five different professions for players to choose between. They are Blade Master, Destroyer, Kung Fu Master, Force Master, and Summoner. If you're looking for some tips to get started, check out our hub page where we have plenty of guides to help with your journey.

To celebrate the launch of the game, Netmarble has partnered with four gaming personalities to take part in a Blade & Soul: Revolution Showdown event. This will take place on March 5th and will feature ProZD, TheLazyPeon, CynicAlex, OrangeJuiceGaming. You'll be able to tune in on Twitch, Facebook or YouTube at 18:00 pm PST on the aforementioned date.

Discussing the game, Andy Kang, Executive Producer of Netmarble said: “Developing Blade & Soul Revolution was highly enjoyable. Thanks to our team’s background in developing AAA-quality mobile games like Lineage 2: Revolution and A3: Still Alive, we were once again able to take a famed IP known by MMO and RPG players across the world and create an authentic Blade & Soul experience that anyone can enjoy.”

Blade & Soul: Revolution is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

