Summoners War, the popular strategy game from Com2uS, has recently received an update that introduces two new monsters to the game. They are both inspired by Japanese folklore and you'll be able to get your hands on them both between March 8th and May.

The first of these two units is Onimusha, who heads into battle using the special power yin and yang. The second is Onmyouji who wields a lethally sharp blade. You can check out both of them in the embedded teaser trailer below.

During the event, you'll be able to earn event points by summoning both Onimusha and Onmyouji alongside natural level 3 and 4 monsters. Once you've accumulated 100 points you'll be able to summon a Water, Fire or Wind element Onimusha.

There will also be other rewards available for hitting certain milestones, whilst every 10 will net you a Mystical Scroll, up to ten times. The milestone rewards include the following:

20pts: Mana Stone x200,000

40pts: Energy x100

60pts: 4-Star Rainbowmon (Lv. 1) x2

80pts: Crystal x100

100pts: Event Exclusive! New Monster [Onimusha Scroll]

There are also additional rewards up for grabs for battling with Onimusha and Onmyouji during the event. This will include the following rewards for reaching set targets:

Enter battle with new Monster 10 times: Mana Stone x200,000

Enter battle with new Monster 30 times: Energy x100

Enter battle with new Monster 50 times: 5-Star Rainbowmon (Lv. 1) x1

Evolve the new Monster to 6-Star once: Crystal x150

For all the minutia of the update, you can head over to the game's official blog for more details.

Summoners War is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

