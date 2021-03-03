In case you missed last week's Pocket Gamer LaunchPad stream, we exclusively revealed some gameplay footage from Playdigious' upcoming strategy title, Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee, which is set to arrive for iOS and Android on March 16th.

You can check that footage out in the embedded trailer below where you'll be treated to six minutes of uncut action. This is a new version of Dungeon of the Endless that comes bundled with five pieces of DLC including Deep Freeze, Death Gamble, Rescue Team, Organic Matters and Bookworm.

Each of these DLCs adds something different to the game that adds to the experience, which you can see below:

Deep Freeze: New ship, game mode and character

Death Gamble: New merchant

Rescue Team: Three new characters, monsters and a major module

Organic Matters: New ship, game mode, character, minor modules and monsters

Bookworm: New ship and character

If you're unfamiliar with the game, it's a roguelike strategy game that looks to blend elements of defense with exploration. It sees you and a team of heroes protecting the generator of your crashed ship from waves of enemies whilst simultaneously exploring the titular endless dungeon for vital resources to increase your chances of survival.

Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee features a revamped interface that has been designed with mobile in mind. It will also support Cloud Saves so if you have multiple devices you'll be able to keep the same game file across all of them.

Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its launch on March 16th. It will be a premium title that will cost $4.99 ahead of launch before increasing to $7.99 shortly after.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee articles!