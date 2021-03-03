Just over three weeks ago, the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 entered the voting stage and now we've reached the final stretch. You have a couple of days left to vote for the games you're enjoying alongside celebrating the developers who made them and the devices you've been gaming on.
In addition to the coveted 'Mobile Game of the Year Award' you'd naturally expect there are also numerous other categories as well. From the finest game to be added to Apple Arcade to the best gaming accessory, there's a way to commemorate every aspect of mobile gaming.
We've received thousands upon thousands of votes so far but that doesn't mean the winners for each category are set in stone. Every vote counts and could be the difference between your favourite game getting an award or you feeling the need to scream at us on Twitter because it should have taken the prize, so get your votes in.
The Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 has gone through a three-step process.
Step One: Nominations – Closed
We started off with the nominations stage, which has obviously now closed. During this time our readers put forward their favourite games, developers and hardware suggestions. We then poured through them all to create the finalists you now see.
Step Two: Voting
This is the stage we are currently in, though not for much longer. You can vote for your favourite in one or more of our categories over on the Pocket Gamer 2021 Awards hub
. But, as I've mentioned above, there are only a few days left to get your votes in, so make sure you get involved!
Step Three: Winners
On March 16th we plan to unveil who received the most public votes in each of the categories before crowning them as winners of the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021. Beyond that, we will also be inducting a game into our Hall of Fame, an honour which will be agreed upon internally by the editorial team.
So, without further delay, head over to the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 voting page and let us know about the mobile games you love.