Just over three weeks ago, the Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 entered the voting stage and now we've reached the final stretch. You have a couple of days left to vote for the games you're enjoying alongside celebrating the developers who made them and the devices you've been gaming on.

In addition to the coveted 'Mobile Game of the Year Award' you'd naturally expect there are also numerous other categories as well. From the finest game to be added to Apple Arcade to the best gaming accessory, there's a way to commemorate every aspect of mobile gaming.

We've received thousands upon thousands of votes so far but that doesn't mean the winners for each category are set in stone. Every vote counts and could be the difference between your favourite game getting an award or you feeling the need to scream at us on Twitter because it should have taken the prize, so get your votes in.

The Pocket Gamer Awards 2021 has gone through a three-step process.

Step One: Nominations – Closed

Step Two: Voting

Step Three: Winners