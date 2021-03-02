We've long understood that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! would be most likely be launching for iOS and Android on March 25th but since mobile release dates can change on a whim, it's always best to wait for official confirmation, which we now have.

Today King, the folks behind Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, confirmed that the game will indeed release on March 25th by posting a brand new teaser trailer. You can check that out in the embedded video below. Alongside announcing when the game will launch, we also get a brief glimpse of some gameplay.

If you're unfamiliar, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is – as the name implies – a runner take on the popular franchise. It makes perfect sense on paper, a lot of the early levels of the original Crash Bandicoot weren't far off the runner setup we're familiar with on mobile, particularly the recognisable Boulder Dash stage.

The levels will include locales that will be familiar to fans of the series including the likes of Turtle Woods, Lost City, Temple Ruins and the Lab, among others. Likewise, there will also be familiar Crash Bandicoot bosses to tangle with such as Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio, Nina Cortex, Dingodile and Fake Crash.

If players decide to pre-order the game ahead of release they will receive an exclusive Blue Hyena Skin on launch day. This version of everyone's favourite Bandicoot first appeared in Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will be heading for the App Store and Google Play in Spring 2021, with pre-registers open on both right now. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! news stories!