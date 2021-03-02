Microsoft has updated the Xbox Game Pass app’s Leaving Soon section to include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Previously, CD Projekt Red’s massive open world RPG was made available on Xbox consoles when it was added at the end of 2019, and became available to play on mobile via Xbox Game Pass Cloud when the service launched last year.

Although if you play Game Pass on PC and console you can buy the games at a slight discount to continue playing after they’re taken off the service, mobile cloud-service games do not currently have this feature.

This means this’ll be your last chance to play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on mobile if you want, and if you’re close to completing it then it sounds like now’s a good time to wrap up before it leaves later this month.

Another game being removed from Game Pass for Cloud is Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. The Metroidvania from ArtPlay was also made available when the cloud gaming service launched last year.

Unlike The Witcher 3, however, Bloodstained has a native port available on mobile which Android and iOS players may want to consider switching to if they wish to keep playing the game after it has been removed.

In more positive news, Xbox is expected to announce what games will be coming to the service in the first half of March very soon, likely today or tomorrow. As usual, most games come to either PC or console but a handful tend to land on mobile via the cloud too.

You can read more about Xbox Game Pass here. To play games on mobile via the cloud, you need to subscribe to the Game Pass Ultimate plan which costs £10.99 a month and also includes Xbox Game Pass for PC, Console and Xbox Live Gold.