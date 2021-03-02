Studio [notes.] has announced it will be launching a Kickstarter campaign for its first game, Kowloon’s Curse, which is planned to release on iOS and Android as well as PC.

Kowloon’s Curse is a turn-based communication RPG that lets you explore a surreal version of Kowloon Walled City to fight or befriend its inhabitants. It also has horror elements which are inspired by Japanese adventure games from the Dreamcast era.

The Kowloon's Curse demo has just been released on Google Play!

You can download it here: https://t.co/2bmtxffoek

We hope you enjoy playing it!#indiegame #gamedev pic.twitter.com/bmCZKLEwVf — Kowloon's Curse (@Triumph_Corp) February 11, 2021

The game features a surreal recreation of Kowloon Walled City, and brings you there by a mysterious entity known only as Mr. Kowloon. You must plot your way out of the cursed city, while fighting or befriending the various residents who live there and learning the truth about Mr. Kowloon’s actions.

The battle system is inspired by old Megami Tensei games, and there are over 100 characters you can meet and interact with who may be able to help you in later battles.

I'm excited to announce that the Kowloon's Curse Kickstarter campaign will launch on March 23rd! Be sure to follow it so you got notified when it launches!https://t.co/Tb12Detyj9 And check out the new trailer here:https://t.co/ghg33NAvEo#gamedev #indiegame #indiedev — Kowloon's Curse (@Triumph_Corp) March 1, 2021

Check out the Kickstarter trailer for Kowloon’s Curse above. One playthrough of the game is expected to take about six hours, but multiple runs are recommended if you’d like to see the whole story, as there are three different routes you can take with new events and characters showing up.

The Kickstarter campaign for Kowloon’s Curse launches on 23rd March, and the game is intended for release on the iOS App Store, Google Play for Android and Steam at some point in the future.