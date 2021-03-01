After a short time in early access, Blue Wizard Digital has released Slashy Camp, a new endless runner that’s inspired by slasher films from the 1980s on iOS and Android.

Slashy Camp puts you in the role of a serial killer named Skullface as he searches the campgrounds for teenagers to kill. You swipe on the screen to control his actions and enact his revenge.

Be careful though, as there are many obstacles you must avoid such as campfires, bottomless lakes, landmines and spike traps. You can, however, turn it around by using these against the campers of extra points.

Blue Wizard Digital describes Slashy Camp as “a horrific new love-child between Crossy Road and 1980s horror movies.” The development team has also created games with similar vibes with Slayaway Camp and Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle.

If you’re more a player who likes to level up and get more points to reach higher on the leaderboards, there’s also many ways for you to do that. You gain experience points and new levels just for playing, but also for pulling off trickier kills and more stylish moves. With these points you can also unlock new characters inspired by classic horror archetypes like Wolfman, Vampire, Fishman and Slime Monster.

Furthermore, you can also collect different weapons to use against your victims such as a chainsaw, machete and even a fish.

If you want to try it for yourself, you can download Slashy Camp from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store. It’s a free to play title with adverts and in-app purchases.