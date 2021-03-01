On February 24th an unusual crossover event kicked off in PUBG Mobile. The popular battle royale title has teamed up with the IP B.Duck, with the collaboration set to stick around until 7th March. During this time players will be able to take part in the B.Duck World Tour event.

Not only will the image of B.Duck appear at five different locations on Erangel but players will also be tasked with collecting Gas Cans. Up to eight of these can be earned per day by competing on the likes of Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi and Livik.

These Gas Cans can then be used to move B.Duck forward by one square on a map. Once they've managed to move their rubber duck across all of the squares of a single map they'll net themselves postcards and various other rewards.

On top of that, if they manage to get B.Duck across all five of the aforementioned maps, they'll be able to unlock the Common Kid Set permanent outfit. Meanwhile, players will find special events whenever B.Duck is located near a group of buildings on a map.

That's the ongoing event but today's news is actually the arrival of a new, delightfully ludicrous outfit. From today until March 22nd players will be able to spend in-game currency on the B.Duck Set. You can see what it looks like here in this article. The hat is particularly glorious. For more details on the event, stay tuned to PUBG Mobile's various social media accounts.

PUBG Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our 66 other PUBG Mobile news stories!