Garena has released a new update for its multiplayer battle royale action game, Garena Free Fire, bringing with it a new Elite Pass and other goodies. The update is out now on iOS and Android.

The title of the latest Elite Pass is called Willful Wonders, and it invites you to put on your thinking caps to solve a peculiar mystery.

The story behind the pass involves two famous detectives, named Mads and Alisha, who are tasked with discovering the motive behind a robbery at a prestigious museum filled with valuable pieces of history. Fortunately, it appears nothing of real value was stolen, but now the investigation has turned to the question of why.

The theme of Willful Wonders EP is inspired by Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, with many items from the pass inspired by characters and imagery from that novel. The Curious Hatter and Willful Dame Bundles were created to resemble Mads and Alisha, two characters based on an imagined grown-up and stronger Alice and the Mad Hatter.

You can check out the trailer for Garena Free Fire's Willful Wonders Elite Pass below. As you can see from the video, the new items should appeal to players who want to tap into the weirder and more adventurous sides of their personality.

Furthermore, there are some additional rewards available such as the Wonder Box backpack skin, the Curious Tophat box skin, the Bunny Countdown grenade skin, the Heart Royals surfboard skin, and the M1873 Willful Wonders weapon skin.

You can download Garena Free Fire now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play game with in-app purchases.

