Spookiz Pang is a new bubble shooter based on the hit cartoon series and it's just been released for iOS and Android.

For those not in the know - or at least anyone without kids or younger siblings - Spookiz has become quite an online sensation since it first launched in 2014. The series has so far published close to 1,000 videos and is closing in on two billion views on YouTube. It’s fitting then that Spookiz Pang boasts over 1,000 levels of classic, bubble shooter style fun with the entire animated gang (Cula, Zizi, KongKong, Frankie, and Kebi) featured throughout its suitably spooky stages.

The aim of the game is to clear each stage by firing your bubbles into matching clusters, bursting as many as possible in a single shot to amass a bigger total of points. Naturally, Spookiz Pang’s been designed with younger players in mind so the controls are kept simple and easy to use. However, there are still plenty of challenges to master including overcoming numerous unique obstacles and learning how to make best use of the game’s 6 helpful boosters.

You can find Spookiz Pang available to download from the App Store and Google Play Store. It’s a free-to-play game with the option of in-app purchases.