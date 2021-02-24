Today DeNA has announced a bunch of content that will be heading to Pokemon Masters Ex over the coming weeks. This will include new Sync Pairs, a Story event and details about how the game will be celebrating its one and a half year anniversary.

First up, Leon, the Champion of the Galar region and his partner Pokemon Charizard are a new Sync Pair that will be arriving in the game tomorrow. They will be the first Master Sync Pair, which means they possess a passive skill that will benefit the entire team.

They will be arriving alongside another Galar duo, Marnie & Morpeko. Much like the core game Morpeko, it will have access to both Full Belly and Hangry Mode. Both of these new Sync Pairs will be available from the Spotlight Scout from February 25th at 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time until March 17th at 10:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

To coincide with their arrival, there will be a Story Event called Champion Time. This will run between the same dates as the Spotlight Scout and follows Leon, Gloria, and Marnie as they take on trainers from other regions. Meanwhile, a solo event, called Yell and Dream will run from March 3rd to 17th and will follow Marnie.

Meanwhile, in March, Champion Iris & Hydreigon and Diantha & Gardevoir will be added to the game, with their own Spotlight Scouts. In addition to that, the game will soon celebrate its 1.5 year anniversary by giving players the opportunity to earn up to 10,000 Gems through various login bonuses.

Pokemon Masters Ex is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our 113 other Pokémon Masters EX news stories!