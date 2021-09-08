: September 8th, 2021 - added download links

Running away from the reality of the current life, during this pandemic seems reasonable. The list of best escape room games for Android phones and tablets is here to give you some comfort!

Escape rooms, physical rooms that you can go to, where you can be trapped with your friends, looking to solve puzzles and find a way out. There’s normally a timer, there is usually someone taking charge, and there is always someone who can’t seem to figure out literally anything that is going on within the room.

In these troublesome times, you don't have to go there yourself, you can play escape room games on your Android phone! They are a challenge and make for a great afternoon out!

But, did you know, before Escape Rooms were popular, there were escape room video games - point and click adventure games that have been around since the Flash era. You can search around rooms, find hidden items, use them to solve puzzles and so forth - though mainly on your own. With Escape Rooms themselves rising in popularity, we have put together a list of the top 10 Android escape room games for you to play from the comfort of your couch.

Original post by Jupiter Hadley, reworked by PocketGamer staff!