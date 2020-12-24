Wizard Legend: Fighting Master is a casual roguelike action game from Loongcheer Games that's available now for Android devices in Early Access. You might be familiar with Loongcheer from their other idle RPGs such as Idle Defense: Dark Forest and Hero Summoner.

Wizard Legend: Fighting Master is a much more hands-on title than their previous effort, however. It's essentially a roguelike shooter except that you'll be slinging spells rather than firing bullets into your enemies. Unsurprisingly, you play as a wizard who will do battle against mutated dessert monsters, which is a little more unusual.

In this world, the consumption of magic can be recovered by eating sugary treats and our wizard hero doesn't have to worry about getting fat. However one day the Dessert Company started turning all the desserts into monsters, so it's up to you to head into their facility to find out why.

You won't have unlimited skills acquisition in Wizard Legend: Fighting Master. Instead, you get a magic book that will have eight cells and thus, will only be able to obtain that many spells. Naturally, this means you'll need to make tough decisions on which skills to keep at times. There are more than 50 skills in total across 5 elements.

Beyond these spells, you'll also be picking up Artifacts throughout each run. There are over 100 of them in total, with each bringing something different to the table. They are obtained randomly through battles and can also be bought from the in-game bar.

Wizard Legend: Fighting Master is available now over on Google Play where it's in Early Access. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.