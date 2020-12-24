LINE Games' RPG Exos Heroes is currently in the midst of celebrating Christmas with a series of in-game events. Today they have introduced a new Fatecore to the game following the addition of Desperado Jean earlier this week.

The latest Fatecore is Priestess of the Moonlight – Leger. This new version of Leger is part of the Time Walker Fatecore theme which displays characters as grown-up iterations of themselves. Here, Leger is from a parallel world and has grown up to be a mature priestess.

In this form, Legre heals and revives her allies after they've fallen in battle more effectively than ever before. She wields a beautiful staff called Waving Moon that supposedly captures the flow of the moon and has an ever-changing appearance. You can check out a related video above.

Meanwhile, the Christmas Quantum Raid is now underway and will continue to run until January 7th. This will see players battle against a series of holiday-exclusive bosses whilst enjoying SD character design during the event.

Beyond that, players who have participated in the Cumulated Purchase Event can grab themselves Bathory's holiday Fatecore as a reward until January 28th. For all the details on what other content you can dive into during Exos Heroes' festive celebrations, check out our article earlier in the week.

If you're unfamiliar with Exos Heroes, it's an RPG where you obtain new heroes to join your team through the gacha methods you're likely familiar with at this stage. It's proven fairly popular since it first launched earlier this year, having racked up more than 1 million downloads on Google Play alone.

Exos Heroes is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

