3pt: 3 Point Shooter Challenge (say that fast three times) is a game with a simple concept, but is easily one of the best basketball games on mobile. Many hoops games will give you a full experience with games and such, and that's always awesome.

However, in this game, the focus is on the art of three-point shooting. In the past, three-point shots weren't utilized as much, but in today's basketball world, it's all the rage. This is so much so, that you'll see centers regularly fire off shots from downtown.

And so, 3pt Point Shooter Challenge is a celebration of this art as the goal is to simply knock down as many three-point shots as you can. Here are a few things to take note of before downloading this sharpshooting basketball game.