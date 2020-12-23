In the lead up the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto, Niantic is periodically celebrating the other regions from the games. Next up they'll be celebrating the Unova region from January 5th until 10th where you can expect to run into plenty of Pokemon from there.

This will include the likes of Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Lillipup, Herdier, Blitzle, Roggenrola, Drilbur, Scraggy, Tympole, Venipede, Trubbish, Gothita, Solosis, and Ferroseed in the wild. There will also be a chance of running into a Shiny Snivy.

Meanwhile, Roggenrola, Sewaddle, Petilil, Emolga, Karrablast, Joltik, Elgyem, and Shelmet will be hatching from 5km Eggs. There will also be event-exclusive Field Research to complete that will net players Stardust and encounters with Pokemon such as Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, and Ferroseed.

Various Unovan Pokemon will also be appearing in Raids too. In one-star Raids, players will be able to battle against Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Timburr, Dwebble, and Klink whilst Herdier, Tranquill, Excadrill, and Amoonguss will appear in three-star raids.

In five-star Raids Genesect holding a Burn Drive will make its debut appearance in Pokemon Go. Finally, Mega Raids will feature Mega Charizard Y, Mega Blastoise, and Mega Abomasnow. Between January 5th and 12th, Mega Charizard Y will be even more powerful than usual.

There will be a new feature in this event called Collection Challenges that can be accessed in the Today View, with more details expected to be announced in January. Also kicking off in January will be the Sinnoh event, which is set to take place from January 12th to 17th.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

