It's been a very strange and challenging year, and we've all found comfort wherever we can. Naturally, we dived headlong into the world of mobile games, and along the way we played some absolute bangers.

This is the Pocket Gamer YouTube team's five favourite mobile games from the cursed year that was 2020. There are many more we could have included, and if we've missed your favourite then let us know which games have kept you going the past 12 months.

Do subcribe if you'd like to see more mobile gaming recommendations, reviews, and gameplay in your feed, and remember to hit the notifications bell or you probably won't see a thing.

Happy holidays, take care of yourselves out there, and here's to a (hopefully) much better 2021.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of Among Us articles!