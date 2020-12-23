Christmas may only be two days away at this point but that hasn't stopped The King of Fighters ALLSTAR from joining in the festive celebrations with a plethora of in-game events and a limited-time holiday fighter.

That fighter will be Winter Love Messenger B. Jenet, who originally debuted in SNK's Garou: Mark of the Wolves and The King of Fighters XI. She will be a Green Balance fighter with a leader skill that will increase Green Element fighters' ATK by 45% and their Power Charge by 20%.

Beyond that, her Skill Effect grants three seconds of Hyper Armor – which is super armor and DMG immunity. This will result in two seconds of Skill Freeze. Alongside this new fighter, players will also be able to collect the Holiday Exclusive Set Card.

Aside from Winter Love Messenger B. Jenet, there will be several other events in KOFA this month including a 5-Day Daily Check-In that that will net players Elite EXP Capsules, KOF Allstar Summon Tickets and more simply for logging into the game daily.

Then, running until 6th January will be the Winter Fighter Selection Event. Here players will choose one of the Holiday AS Fighters to claim before clearing a series of daily missions. There will also be other rewards on offer including Souls for their chosen fighter.

The Team Relay Dungeon, meanwhile, will take place until 10th January. This will see players forming a team of fighters to take on Winter Holiday Chang Koehan boss for rewards that include the likes of AS Purple Souls and Rare Enchantment Hammers among other items.

The King of Fighters ALLSTAR is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

