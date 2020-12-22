Playrix's popular match-3 puzzle game Gardenscapes is now available on Huawei's AppGallery. It sees players heading on an adventure with their trusty Butler Austin as they work to restore a garden to its former glory and beauty.

Discussing the game's arrival on the storefront, Maxim Kirilenko, Business Development Director at Playrix said: “We are delighted to be able to offer more gamers across the globe access to our well-loved Gardenscapes game by launching on AppGallery.”

They added: “The support and guidance that we have received from Huawei in the process has been great and we are pleased to be able to offer cashback offers to our committed audience.”

The cashback offers Kirilenko mentions arrive as part of AppGallery’s global year-end Game Fest campaign. This will give players up to 20% cashback on in-app purchases over the winter period, which is the best value you can find.

If you've already played Gardenscapes or have it installed from another storefront, it's possible to log in with your Facebook account to save progress. You can then download the game from AppGallery to claim these cashback offers.

If you're unfamiliar with Gardenscapes, it's a match-3 puzzler where players can enjoy the satisfaction of restoring a garden whilst taking part in a familiar puzzler experience. In addition to the usual match-3 setup, you can make use of special power-ups as boosters including the likes of Firecrackers and Bombs.

It's not just a series of levels either, there's a storyline that runs throughout your time with Gardenscapes. As you progress further you'll learn various secrets behind the garden whilst being accompanied by fun characters and a cute pet. You can even help out your friends by syncing your Facebook account. Once you've done that, you can send lives to one another as you work your way up the leaderboards.

The story will take you through different areas of the garden with different structures such as broken fountains and mysterious mazes. There are hundreds of levels to tackle as well, each is unique with varying levels of difficulty so it's unlikely you'll get bored anytime soon.

Talking about the acquisition of Gardenscapes, Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President, Huawei Mobile Services Europe said: “With the launch of Playrix’s Gardenscapes on AppGallery, we’re excited to welcome another huge partner to our rapidly growing app store.”

They added: “With this exclusive offer, we are putting our consumers in control, providing additional value with new ways to enjoy gaming. Thanks to AppGallery, users can fully personalise and manage their world of apps, with a safe and secure open gateway that offers freedom, choice and flexibility.”

AppGallery is a growing application storefront, with over 500 million active users in more than 170 countries and regions across the globe. Their global year-end Game Fest campaign aims to encourage users to explore new ways to play on the platform by providing them with a series of exclusive benefits.

Gardenscapes is available now over on Huawei's AppGallery. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.