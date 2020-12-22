2020 will soon be drawing to a close and as you might expect, Niantic is on hand to commemorate the occasion in Pokemon Go. This year there will be some avatar items, costumed Pokemon and a few other bonuses to ring in the New Year.

The 2021 celebrations will take place in-game from December 31st until January 4th, during which time you'll be able to find several Pokemon sporting festive costumes. This will include a Slowpoke wearing 2020 glasses that can be found in the wild and by completing Field Research tasks. If you choose to evolve it, it will become a Slowbro with 2021 spectacles.

Meanwhile, a Pichu wearing a New Year's hat will be hatching from 2km Eggs. Likewise, Pikachu sporting the same cap will appear in the wild and after completing Field Research tasks. These Pikachu can be evolved into Raichu who will also sport the aforementioned celebratory headwear.

During the event, Wynaut will be hatching from 2km Eggs with a chance of it being Shiny. Additionally, Raticate, Wobbuffet, and Wurmple wearing party hats will be appearing in one-star raids with Klink and Espurr also joining them. Finally, Eevee wearing party hats will be available as a Field Research reward encounter.

There will also be several bonuses on offer throughout the event too. This will include x2 Hatch Candy, x2 Hatch Stardust and ½ Hatch Distance when Eggs are incubated during the event. Players can also purchase 2021 Glasses and the New Year’s Party Hat avatar items from the in-game shop.

Pokemon Go is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

