Following the announcement during our second LaunchPad event, Pascal's Wager's Winter Update is now available on both iOS and Android. Though there are a few smaller changes to the game in this update, the headline addition is the arrival of the Obsession Challenge Boss Rush Mode, which is available for free for those who own the base game.

This will see you competing against a tough gauntlet of bosses. You'll need to make use of all the skills you've acquired in Pascal's Wager up to this point to successfully survive until the end. Speed is also something to consider too since there will be a global leaderboard where your ranking will depend on how quickly you cleared the gauntlet.

Elsewhere, two new outfits have been added in the Winter Update. This includes the Initiation Rite costume for Viola and the Sleeping Beauty outfit for Benita. You can see their new threads in-game by checking out the embedded trailer below. They will cost $0.99 each.

Meanwhile, mouse and keyboard support has been added for those with devices that can support iOS 14. There have also been some move set changes for Norwood, Terrance and Viola. You can read the full rundown of these alternations over on the game's official website.

It's been a pretty successful year for Pascal's Wager, prior to this update the game had received DLC that introduced a new character and areas to the game. It also recently hit one million downloads, which is very impressive for a seven dollar premium mobile game.

Pascal's Wager is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a premium title that costs $6.99 with various in-app purchases available for the different pieces of DLC.

