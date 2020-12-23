Pearl Abyss' popular MMORPG Black Desert Mobile has released its first simultaneous class launch across PC, console and mobile versions of the MMORPG. This new addition called Nova and they're available in the game now. She is the 13th class to be added to mobile and 21st in the PC version of Black Desert.

Nova is a strategic frontline fighter as well being the former princess of Calpheon, so she's had quite an interesting life. In battle, she wields a morning-star and tower shield to deal with her enemies in her efforts to reclaim the throne she had been promised.

Aside from her own weapons, Nova is capable of summoning royal guards from within the heart of her shield. They can then be commanded to protect her or to create talons of frost to strike down her enemies. These folks are known as the Thornwood Guard whilst her magical, divine shield is called Quoratum.

The latest expansion is also now available in Black Desert Mobile. It's called the Great Desert and it focuses on the Black Spirit, a seemingly ancient anomaly that crashed into the desert many moons ago. It will introduce excavation to the game as a way for players to discover treasure. They'll also find new mounts available, the royal elephant and camel.

If you're unfamiliar with Black Desert Mobile, it's an MMORPG with an incredible array of character customisation options. Beyond that, it's frequently updated with new quests and classes so you're never short of content to dip into.

Black Desert Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our 51 other Black Desert Mobile news stories!