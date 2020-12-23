Funko Pop! Blitz’s theme for this week crosses over with several characters from NBC’s The Office, and it’s available now on iOS and Android.

This week if you open up Funko Pop! Blitz you’ll be able to wrap up your year in the match-3 title with character variants such as Classy Santa Michael Scott, Stanley with Pretzel, Dwight as Elf, Belsnickel Dwight and Dwight with Princess Unicorn. You’re able to get the first four by opening Event Pop! Boxes in-game, while you must complete the whole event if you want to collect Dwight Schrute as Belsnickel, as he’s a Legendary Event Pop! only.

Although the show has been off-air for many years, airing its series finale way back in 2013, the chaotically delightful characters from the US version of The Office have remained a huge staple of pop culture memory that even today you can still find people using gifs and memes of the show. Here's a video showcasing many iconic moments from the series.

Funko Pop! Blitz is a match-3 game where you play around with various Funko versions of characters from iconic franchises both old and new. Past collaborations include Back to the Future, Shrek, and Parks and Recreation. Last week saw another Christmas event take place with characters from Funko’s own Peppermint Lane collection entering the game, and allowed you to collect characters like Frosty the Snowman, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

If you want to check out the new The Office collaboration in Funko Pop! Blitz, you can download it now from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title featuring in-app purchases.

