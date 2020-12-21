The holidays may be a little bit more subdued this year, but you can still revel in the deafening roar of the crowd as a manager from the comfort of your own home with Ultimate Pro Football GM.

Just 3 months since its launch, Games2rk’s free offline sports simulation game has already managed to reach a whopping 100,000 downloads across the Play Store and iOS App Store, and it doesn’t seem like it’s stopping anytime soon.

In Ultimate Pro Football GM, you can draft, trade, sign, and train football players as the general manager of a professional football franchise. There are tons of tough decisions to make, including how you handle finances, salary cap, sponsors, and ticket prices. Do you prioritise investments on superstars, or do you keep an eye on good bargains instead? How do you make the most of each player’s specific set of abilities, skills, and personalities? Can you manage to improve your coaches and staff all while making sure that your squad of champions reaches its full potential?

With an active and all-in GM community on the game’s subreddit channel, Ultimate Pro Football GM is all about proper career management, franchise statistics, and developing your very own professional football dynasty.

Are you ready to become a legendary football general manager and walk among the giants? This holiday season let the adrenaline rush reach fever pitch and download right now Ultimate Pro Football GM available for free for iOS and Android devices.