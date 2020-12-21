BlurEye Studios has released Dynamico, a fast-paced space shooter that’s available now for iOS and Android devices.

In the game you control a spaceship as it tears around a black hole, and it’s because of this situation that the rules of flight change on a whim. It’s dynamic, not just in name but in nature, as you’re forced to react quickly to new dangers so you can keep away or destroy whatever the threat is.

Your ultimate goal is to avoid whatever obstacles are thrown your way and kill the enemies that seek to destroy you. Your spaceship is continuously shooting rockets, so it becomes more about focusing on manoeuvring the vessel and evading dangers than it is about controlling your firepower.

The controls are simple, where you just have to hold the left or right side of the screen to move your ship into the corresponding areas, for a total of three possible positions. You can change the movement controls in the settings menu if this isn’t up to your liking, however.

BlurEye has said that Dynamico is “fun and addictive” because “you never know what's coming next, during your journey and sometimes you have to anticipate that, so you can have a possible advantage.”

As for Dynamico’s art style, it uses a more stylistic fun aesthetic rather than something that appeals to a more realistic visual style. This is especially true for some of the characters that show up from time to time too.

If you want to try out Dynamico and start blasting aliens for yourself, you can download it from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.