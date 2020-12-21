Bearmask’s upcoming hidden object meets rhythm game Lo-Fi Room is set to release for iOS and Android next year. Before then, however, the developer is looking for players to test the game out and provide feedback to help with its development.

If you're interested in getting hands-on with the game prior to release you can sign up to be a tester using this Google Form. All you have to provide is your email address for a chance to become a tester and gain access to nine levels in Lo-Fi Room.

Successful playtesters will be asked to fill out a feedback form to help with the ongoing development of the game. The keys will be given out before the end of the year and will remain valid for around a month, giving you plenty of time to try out Lo-Fi Room.

If you're unfamiliar with Lo-Fi Room, it's a mixture of a hidden object and rhythm game. Players will hunt for instruments on each level before having to complete a rhythm sequence. Once they've nailed that, the instrument will be added to the song playing in the background, effectively creating your own soundtrack.

It's intended to be a relaxing, meditative experience that draws inspiration from the YouTube channels that are dedicated to uploading music that's good for studying to. If you'd like to sample what Lo-Fi Room has to offer, you can try a browser-based version of the game over on its official website.

The payment model is still undecided, but most likely it will either be fully premium or will have the first few levels available to play for free and the remaining levels will be a one-time in-app purchase.

Lo-Fi Room is set to release on the App Store and Google Play sometime in 2021. There's no exact release date just yet but we'll be sure to keep you updated.