Webzen’s MU Origin 2, the mobile fantasy MMO available for iOS and Android, is getting a festive Christmas update for you to enjoy during the winter holiday.

The White Christmas event for MU Origin 2 allows you to rein in the festivities by engaging in a hunt to defeat event bosses. These tough enemies drop Rudolph Horns, which are exchanged for special items such as Archangel Weapons, Gem Chests, and more.

Later this week, on 24th and 25th December, you will also receive the Epic Guardian Pet Gift and Epic Accessory Chest as special Christmas gifts. Furthermore, Webzen has prepared more rewards to be gifted out over the holiday through simple quests. Christmas-themed skins last for a month and are given out just from exploring the MU continent during the event period.

Additionally, Christmas cards are also available for you to send warm seasonal greetings to other players. You can also receive these cards from other warriors by defeating monsters and exchanging them for permanent items such as the X-mas Costume and Rudolph Family title.

MU Origin 2 is Webzen’s mobile MMO, the second spin-off to its earlier MU Online. It includes all the classic MU gameplay and elements but on a mobile device. You choose from five distinct classes; Dark Knight, Dark Wizard, Elf, Holy Mage, and Magic Gladiator. There are also a huge selection of quests, dungeons, modes, pets and items in the game, making it an interesting title for MMO fans to check out.

You can play MU Origin 2 by downloading it now from the iOS App Store or Google Play for Android. It’s a free to play title containing adverts and in-app purchases.

Want more? Check out our 15 other MU Origin 2 news stories!