Following its release back in November, Appxplore's casual management game Hellopet House has received a sizeable content update. Given the time of year, it probably won't surprise you to learn that this is a festive update.

The holiday content drop adds three new pets to the game. This includes a leopard-spotted Bengal cat, a stubby bulldog and the game's first pet that isn't a cat or dog, a Reindeer. This Christmassy arrival's nose will light up under certain circumstances and apparently, it knows Santa Claus personally.

During the Christmas season, players will be able to decorate their living room with a variety of Christmas ornaments and furniture to get into the holiday spirit. This will include a Christmas themed sofa, a new fireplace design, cushions and toys for pets to play with. These items will only be around for a short while, however, so grab them while they're still available.

Finally, the update introduces a new line of accessories for players to adorn their pets with, glasses. There will be a plethora of different spectacles to choose from to mix and match with the other accessories currently available to give player's pets a unique look.

If you're unfamiliar with Hellopet House, it is a casual management game where you will collect a variety of pets whilst renovating a mansion. Players can play with their pets on a daily basis to strengthen their bond with their cuddly pals alongside dressing them up with a plethora of different accessories.

Hellopet House is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

